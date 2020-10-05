Banned gutka, tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police on Sunday seized banned gutka, chewing Tobacco products and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh from the possession of two persons from two different areas of the city. The Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad, raided two houses at Naseeb Nagar, Phoolbagh under Chandrayanagutta Police Station limits and Fatheshanagar under Bhavaninagar police station limits, apprehended two persons, who were selling and supplying banned gutka, different types of chewing tobacco products and foreign cigarettes to the known persons and earning illegally.

The team seized different types of banned gutka, chewing tobacco products and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh from the possession of apprehended persons, police said in a statement. Apprehended persons along with seized material were handed over to Chandrayanagutta Police Station and Bhavaninagar Police Station for further action. (ANI)

