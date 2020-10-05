All possible action taken to ensure timely, fair trial in Hathras case, says UP Minister

State Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday said that all possible action has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure timely and fair judicial action the Hathras incident. Speaking to ANI, he said that along with ordering a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the government has also provided financial assistance to the family.

"The government has ordered a CBI inquiry. The truth will come out. The Chief Minister has provided the family with Rs 25 lakh compensation, one job, and one house in the city. The investigation by the SIT and proceedings of the case in a fast track court is also ordered. Nothing more or better can be done by government," he said. Shukla added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is serious about the rights and security of women and his prompt actions in the case are proof of that.

On September 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe in the Hathras gangrape incident. The SIT is asked to present a report in seven days. He also recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case on October 3.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)