Not surprised by AIIMS report in SSR case, those criticising our probe have vested interest: Mumbai Police Commissioner

We are not at all surprised by the AIIMS report on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death as the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai team too had found the same, said Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 12:53 IST
Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Param Bir Singh speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

We are not at all surprised by the AIIMS report on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death as the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai team too had found the same, said Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on Monday. Talking to ANI after the AIIMS forensic team tasked with re-evaluating Sushant's post-mortem report concluded that the actor died by suicide, and wasn't murdered, Singh hailed the professionalism of both the Mumbai Police and doctors from Cooper Hospital.

"We have come to know that AIIMS has also come to the conclusion about the cause of death as hanging due to asphyxia and suicide. We are not surprised at all by this, this was always the finding of the Cooper team also, which is a very professional team," Singh said. "ADR (Alternative dispute resolution) investigation normally takes 3-6 months to conclude, sometimes it also takes one to two years to conclude, so there was no delay in investigation," he added.

The top cop said that the Mumbai Police had remained truthful and professional during the course of the investigation. "We always maintained that our investigation was a very professional one. The doctors at Cooper Hospital did a very professional job, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem and gave the report, which was very clear regarding the cause of death. When the Supreme Court directed that Bihar FIR be handed over to CBI, thereafter when CBI came over, we handed over all documents, evidence to CBI and I am sure they are doing a very professional job," Singh said.

He also said that when the progress report of the Mumbai Police's investigation had been submitted to the Supreme Court only five to six people had access to it as it was confidential. "The apex court found no faults with our investigation, all those who were challenging our investigation then, I challenge them to speak up about our findings. They were criticising it without knowledge, and were doing so with vested interests," he added.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences' Forensic Medical Board confirmed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, ruling out the murder angle. "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide," Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head told ANI on Saturday.

"There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased," said Dr Gupta who is chairman of the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board comprising seven doctors. The board has discussed its findings with the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investing the late actor's death case. (ANI)

