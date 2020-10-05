Delhi HC sends to another bench plea seeking timely payment of TB health visitors' salaries

Left Menu
The Delhi High Court on Monday sent a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking the release of pending salaries of tuberculosis (TB) health visitors working in the chest clinics of North Delhi Municipal Corporation who are involved towards the control of COVID-19 pandemic as corona warriors, to another bench.

Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sent a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking the release of pending salaries of tuberculosis (TB) health visitors working in the chest clinics of North Delhi Municipal Corporation who are involved towards the control of COVID-19 pandemic as corona warriors, to another bench. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that the matter would be heard by another bench, which is already hearing a matter relating to the non-clearance of salaries. The matter is slated to come up for hearing on October 8.

Twenty-six TB health visitors, who claim to have not been paid their monthly salaries since May 2020, approached the court through the Paramedical Technical Staff Welfare Association of the MCD seeking directions to the North MCD to release the monthly salary along with all the associated allowances and benefits payable since May. The petition, filed through advocates Tarun Sharma and Akansha Kapoor, said that the TB health visitors, in spite of the risk of bringing the infection home, have been selflessly working as corona warriors.

"Article 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950 binds the Respondent (North Delhi Municipal Corporation) to ensure an environment for the TB health visitors to lead a lifestyle with freedom and dignity," the plea said. It said that the respondent has in an arbitrary and illegal manner infringed the right to life of the TB health visitors. The plea stressed that these 26 TB health visitors have not been paid the bonus, dearness allowance, leave travel concession and modified assured career progression since 2015.

"The petitioner association submitted a representation to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, on 28.08.2020 for the release of the monthly salary along with all the associated allowances and benefits to the aforesaid TB health visitors, but the same has gone in vain," the plea said. It said that 87,000 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19 whereas 573 of the said workers have lost their lives while providing their services to control the spread of the virus. (ANI)

