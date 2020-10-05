269 cumulative projects sanctioned by NCR Planning Board completed

Shri Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of State(I/C) for Housing & Urban Affairs has informed that the cumulative projects sanctioned so far by the NCR Planning Board are 366 of which 269 are completed and 97 are under various stages of implementation. The estimated cost of these 366 projects is Rs 31,853 Crores of which Rs 15,393 Crores have been sanctioned by the Board and Rs 12,441 Crores have been released so far.

Speaking at the 39th Meeting of NCR Planning Board, Shri Puri said that the Board is playing a key role in facilitating the development of systems for seamless movement of traffic in NCR by formalising a system of reciprocal countersigning permits for buses, taxis, etc through the two Reciprocal Common Transport Agreements (RCTA) for 'Contract Carriage and for 'Stage Carriage' which were signed about a decade back among NCR participating State Governments. In order to translate the broad policies and proposals of the Regional Plan into ground reality, it is imperative that the Sub-Regional Plans are prepared and finalised by the NCR participating State Governments.

Shri Manohar LalKhattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, Urban Development Ministers from Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing& Urban Affairs, representatives of Central Ministries & officers from central & State Governments attended the meeting.

While addressing the Board Members, the Minister said that the Board is privileged to be associated with infrastructure development of NCR Region which is going to be the biggest Capital Region of World by 2027. Recent noteworthy projects include Noida Greater Noida Metro Project, Rejuvenation of Dravyavati River in Jaipur, Six-Lane Elevated Road in Hindon Ghaziabad, 52 Km section of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Current NCR region has grown gradually from about 30, 242 sq. kms in 1989 to 34,144 sq kms in 2005 to about 55, 083 sq. kms at present with a core of Delhi area being about 1,483 sq. kms. NCR population as per 2011 census is about 5.81 Crores which is likely to rapidly increase making NCR–Delhi the biggest and most populous capital globally by 2030. "The forthcoming Regional Plan with a 20-year horizon of 2041 will, therefore, be very challenging. It will also be a unique opportunity for all of us to plan for a better future in 2041.

Presently, NCRPB Secretariat is engaged in the preparation of Regional Plan-2041 as the perspective year of current Regional Plan-2021 is approaching. As we all know that Planning for a vast and diverse National Capital Region can be achieved only through an inclusive, consultative exercise with the active participation of all stakeholders. In this context, I am happy to note that a comprehensive consultative exercise of 17 full-day workshops was undertaken by NCRPB which was flagged off by an Inaugural Conclave by Secretary MoHUA, Shri Durga Shanker Mishra in November 2019. I am very pleased to hear that it had wide participation from all NCR States, important Ministries/Departments of Govt. of India, Knowledge Institutions, Industry and Housing Associations, Experts, Field Officers from Districts, and other stakeholders. I would like to exhort NCRPB team to expedite the preparation of the draft Regional Plan and bring it before the Board for wider consultations", he said.

NCR Planning Board was established in 1985, for harmonious development and balanced growth in the Region. It is a unique arrangement of its kind and has today become a model of inter-state regional cooperation and development in the country. It is a collaborative federal body, created by Parliament empowered by resolutions of the Legislatures of the three States of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Erstwhile Metropolitan Area of Delhi was expanded to include adjacent areas having a symbiotic relationship. Nine Counter Magnet Areas have been identified so far to disperse and deflect migration into Delhi.

With the objective to facilitate balanced growth and harmonious development in NCR, Board had prepared the Regional Plan for NCR-2001 which was notified in 1989 and the second Regional Plan was prepared with the perspective year of 2021, which was notified in 2005 and is presently in force. I am happy to inform that NCRPB had also prepared Addendum to the notified Regional Plan-2021 as seven new districts have been added to NCR based on requests from States after 2005. It was approved by the Board in its last meeting and was notified and published in November 2019.

