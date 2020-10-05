Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer ends life after crop loss in Chhattisgarh

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has asked officials concerned to ascertain the kind of new disease affecting crops and chalk out a solution to deal with it. Durgesh Kumar Nishad, a resident of Matarodih village under Utai police station limits, was found hanging from a tree on Sunday at an agriculture field where he had sown paddy, said Monika Pandey, station house officer of Utai police station.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:37 IST
Farmer ends life after crop loss in Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 34-year-old farmer, who was apparently distressed over damage caused to his crops due to some unknown disease, allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarhs Durg district, police said on Monday. State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has asked officials concerned to ascertain the kind of new disease affecting crops and chalk out a solution to deal with it.

Durgesh Kumar Nishad, a resident of Matarodih village under Utai police station limits, was found hanging from a tree on Sunday at an agriculture field where he had sown paddy, said Monika Pandey, station house officer of Utai police station. As per preliminary information, he had taken four acre of farm land on lease from another villager and cultivated paddy on it. However, his crop was completely destroyed recently, she said.

On Saturday evening, he went to the field and did not return. Some locals found him hanging on Sunday morning and alerted the police, the official said. A suicide note was found at the spot in which the deceased purportedly stated he was upset over the crop loss and that compelled him to take the extreme step, the official said, adding an investigation into the case is underway.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu visited the deceased's house on Monday and gave his family members a cheque of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of the state government. "Today, I visited the house of young farmer Durgesh Nishad in Matarodih (Machandur) village, who took the extreme step after being disturbed over crop loss due to the disease.

"I have expressed my condolence to his family and given them an assistance of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of the state government," Sahu tweeted in Hindi. "I have directed the officials concerned of the district to ascertain the kind of new disease targeting crops and chalk out a solution to deal with it," the minister said in another tweet.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of IPL; latter could miss tour of Australia too

Senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the ongoing IPL along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who could also miss the tour of Australia at year-end, after the duo sustained different injuries while competing for Delhi Capitals and Sun...

Huge questions for UK govt after virus cases triple in days

The British government faced huge questions Monday over its coronavirus testing system after a big increase in the number of positive cases over the weekend that was blamed on a technical glitch. The main opposition Labour Party has asked t...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets rise on stimulus hopes and Trump's health progress

Stocks and oil prices rose on Monday as stimulus hopes and suggestions Donald Trumps health was improving brought relief to markets after last weeks rush to safety on uncertainty over the impact of the U.S. presidents COVID-19 infection. Tr...

Record Number of Mayors Endorse the U20 2020 Communique

A record 39 mayors and city leaders today endorsed the official 27-point Urban 20 U20 Communique which was officially handed over to the G20 the final day of the U20 Mayors Summit, held virtually from Riyadh. Endorsing cities included Barce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020