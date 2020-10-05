Ink thrown at AAP delegation in Hathras

Left Menu
An unidentified person threw ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation on Monday, which reached Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:32 IST
Visual from Hathras (Photo: Raghav Chadha Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

An unidentified person threw ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation on Monday, which reached Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim. The incident took place when AAP Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh was speaking to media here along with Delhi party leaders Rakhi Birla and Ajay Dutt.

"Cowardly act in Hathras. Police took us in their vehicles to Gudiya's residence. Attack took place while we were returning. MLA Rakhi Birla, Ajay Dutt and Faisal Lala were also there. Yogiji (Adityanath), you are not a Thakur but coward. No matter how many cases are registered against me, do lathicharge or kill me but the fight for justice for the Gudiya will continue," Singh tweeted (translated from Hindi). "Is there anything left to understand now? This is the accused who attacked us together with ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar and we were in police security. Do not hide your black tricks behind black ink. Shoot from the front," he said in another tweet.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the incident showed the disgraceful conduct of the Uttar Pradesh government. "Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government. They registered 14 FIRs against you, sealed the office but did not dare to arrest you, then attacked them today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. It means you're on the right track," Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted: "Yogi Sarkar has given proof of his cowardice by throwing ink on Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh. Remember, we will write history with this ink." The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

On September 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe in the Hathras gangrape incident. The SIT is asked to present a report in seven days. He also recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case on October 3.

However, on October 1, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the forensic report of the Hathras victim shows that the woman was not raped. (ANI)

