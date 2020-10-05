Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC starts day-to-day hearing on appeal against acquittal of accused in 2G scam case

The Delhi High Court on Monday started the day-to-day hearing on the appeal, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:58 IST
Delhi HC starts day-to-day hearing on appeal against acquittal of accused in 2G scam case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday started the day-to-day hearing on the appeal, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case. The authority of Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain to appear for the CBI was questioned through an application filed by Asif Balwa, an acquitted accused, seeking a copy of the direction by the Central government given under Section 378 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Balwa today sought a copy of the Central government's sanction letter which granted approval to the CBI to file the appeal against the acquittal of all accused. Advocates Vijay Agarwal, Mudit Jain and Ashul Agarwal argued for Balwa. During the arguments, it was pointed out that the CBI has not placed on record the mandatory authority under Section 378 (2) CrPC and that the appeal has been filed under the signatures of advocate Sanjeev Bhandari under the stamp of the special public prosecutor.

However, advocate Vijay Agarwal argued that in the 2G cases, the special public prosecutor is appointed by way of a specific notification. He pointed out that earlier notification was issued for the trial, which was superseded and a notification issued in February 2018, appointing Tushar Mehta to act as a special public prosecutor. It was also argued out that the notification was specific to the 2G cases and therefore the appeal filed itself was without any authority. Advocate Aggarwal also argued that the entire appeal will fail in absence of the said mandatory approval under Section 378 (2) of the CrPC.

Sanjay Jain argued that the aspect regarding authority by the government is merely in the nature of housekeeping and the same can be produced before the court in a "sealed cover" if so required. However, the same was countered by advocate Agarwal stating that the said issue goes to the very root of the matter and is a jurisdictional issue. He also said that when a law or the statue requires a thing to be done in a particular, it should be done in that manner. Supporting Aggarwal, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and N Hariharan appearing for other parties in the matter contended that the issue of sanction be kept to the root of the matter.After hearing the submission of the lawyers, Justice Brijesh Sethi said, "I hope and believe that there is some kind of delegation. I need that clarification." Jain then sought time till tomorrow to seek instructions on the issue of sanction.

The matter will now be taken up by the High Court for further hearing tomorrow. Meanwhile, an application was filed by Sanjay Chandra seeking a meeting with lawyers at the Delhi High Court chambers to prepare for the on-going hearing. However, the court has kept the said prayer open and in the meantime has directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to arrange for an hour video conferencing of Sanjay Chandra with his lawyers three times in a week.

The Delhi High Court had last week, ordered a day-to-day hearing in the 2G appeal case while allowing the plea of the CBI and the ED seeking early hearing on their appeal against the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. All the respondents in the matter including former Telecom Minister A Raja, businessman Shahid Balwa and others had strongly opposed the applications for early hearing in the 2G appeal case in the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills self over domestic dispute in UP's Greater Noida

A man allegedly shot himself dead in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Monday over a domestic dispute, police said. The incident took place in Bisahda village and the deceased has been identified as Vikram Pratap Singh alias Vicky, son of for...

Ex-PM Sharif, daughter face sedition charges for criticising Pakistani military

Pakistani police filed sedition charges on Monday against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and dozens of his party leaders over comments he made criticising the interference of the military in national politics....

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Foreign ministers from four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group are gathering in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks that Japan hopes will increase their involvement in a regional initiative called Free and Open Indo-Pacific aimed at counte...

India Inc's foreign borrowings drop 47 pc to USD 1.75 bn in Aug'20

India Incs foreign borrowings fell by over 47 per cent in August this year to USD 1.75 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday. The domestic companies had borrowed a total of USD 3.32 billion from overseas markets in August 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020