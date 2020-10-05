Left Menu
Emission norms for tractors to be applicable from October 2021

The emission norms for tractors to be applicable from October next year, and for Construction Equipment Vehicles from April 2021, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The emission norms for tractors to be applicable from October next year, and for Construction Equipment Vehicles from April 2021, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendment to CMVR 1989 through GSR 598(E) dated September 30, 2020 deferring the applicability date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) from October this year to October 1 next year," the Ministry said in a statement.

"For the Construction Equipment Vehicles, the applicability of the next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable with effect from April 1, providing a deferment of six months," it added. The amendment "also attempts to avoid confusion" between the emission norms of other motor vehicles, which have BS as norms and those for agricultural machinery construction equipment vehicles and such other equipment.

The amendment includes separate emission norms for agricultural machinery (agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters) and Construction Equipment Vehicles and Change in the nomenclature of emission norms from Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)-IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM) -V to TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V for Agricultural Tractors and other Equipments and CEV Stage - IV and CEV Stage-V for the Construction Equipment Vehicles. (ANI)

