SSR death case: Medical board submitted report directly to CBI, can obtain inputs from bureau, says AIIMS

The Medical Board has submitted a report on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but as it is a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by it would have to be obtained from the CBI, said AIIMS, Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Medical Board has submitted a report on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but as it is a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by it would have to be obtained from the CBI, said AIIMS, Delhi. "A Medical Board was constituted by Dr Sudhir K Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, New Delhi as per request received by him from CBI for providing expert opinion in the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput," AIIMS, Delhi stated.

The Medical Board has submitted the report directly to the CBI as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI," the statement further read. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences' Forensic Medical Board confirmed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, ruling out the murder angle.

"We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide," Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head told ANI on Saturday. "There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased," said Dr Gupta who is chairman of the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board comprising seven doctors.

The board has discussed its findings with the CBI, which is investigating the late actor's death case. (ANI)

