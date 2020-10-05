Drug case: Bineesh Kodiyeri to appear before ED in Bengaluru
Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the drug case in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:08 IST
Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the drug case in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday.
He was summoned by the ED for his alleged involvement with some of the accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case.
He was earlier questioned by the probe agency for over eight hours in Kochi. He has reached Bangaluru today. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marxist
- Karnataka
- Bineesh Kodiyeri
- Bengaluru
- Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
ALSO READ
Torrential rains wreak havoc in parts of Karnataka, Udupi worst hit
Monsoon session of Karnataka legislature to begin tomorrow under COVID shadow
250 SDRF personnel deployed in Karnataka's Udupi after heavy rains
Karnataka's new industrial policy to push mobile production in state to Rs 30K cr: ICEA
Torrential rains wreak havoc in parts of Karnataka, Udupi worst hit