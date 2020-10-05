Former BJP MLA, 4 party coporators held for vandalising PMC office, sent to judicial custody

Former BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar, four BJP corporators, and some party workers, who were arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly vandalising the office of water supply department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), have been sent to judicial custody by a court in Pune on Monday.

As per the complaint registered atSwargate Police station here, Tilekar and others reached the water supply department office of the PMC earlier today to raise water supply issues related to their area. Later, an argument took place and the office was allegedly vandalised. (ANI)