Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political 'retreat' on climate action harms all nations, says UN climate chief

But if Trump is re-elected, "I wouldn't expect any change" from current policies, Stern added. Regardless of political changes, accelerating action on climate change to the level needed will require the world to "mobilise capital at a different level than it's ever been mobilised before", Stern noted.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 01:45 IST
Political 'retreat' on climate action harms all nations, says UN climate chief
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rich nations are failing on promises to help poorer ones meet the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, even though such help would be "not charity but a global act of self-interest", U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said on Monday.

In an unusually pointed speech, she decried the erosion of the "strong, willing and informed leadership" that led to the 2015 accord, noting a "retreat" by leaders of many large-emitting nations from meeting commitments at home and abroad. While she did not give examples, U.S. President Donald Trump, for instance, has blocked climate action set in motion by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and plans to pull his country out of the Paris Agreement next month.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, meanwhile, has encouraged development of the Amazon rainforest - crucial for its ability to absorb climate-changing emissions - for farms and mining, spurring a spike in deforestation and fires. Espinosa noted that rich nations had agreed to raise $100 billion a year, starting from 2020, to help poorer, vulnerable countries develop cleanly and adapt to climate shifts - but it is "not yet clear" the money is being delivered, she said.

"Today there is... a disconnect between those throughout the world calling for more urgent action and what national leaders have achieved so far," she told an online event run by London-based think-tank Chatham House. The world's rich also continue to "consume and consume and consume with no thought", she charged, even as they "drag their feet" on meeting pledges to tame climate threats.

"When we collectively look in the mirror, the reflected image is not kind," she said, referring to a study last month that found the world's wealthiest 1% emitted twice as many planet-heating emissions as the poorest half of humanity over the last quarter century. "Even children can understand the simple math of injustice," she added.

Thelma Krug, vice chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and a Brazilian deforestation policy expert, said holding planetary heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F) above preindustrial times - a key aim of the Paris pact - was still physically possible. "It's a matter of governance and political will," she said.

Todd Stern, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based nonprofit Brookings Institution and Obama's chief international climate negotiator, said much depended on U.S. elections in November. Trump's rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, has "very ambitious climate plans", including a national bid for net zero-emissions power by 2035 and $2 trillion in new investment to deal with climate change over four years, Stern said.

A reversal of current U.S. policy, combined with a recent Chinese commitment to become "carbon neutral" by 2060 - actions from the two biggest carbon emitters - could help spur broader change and rebuild climate action coalitions, he said. But if Trump is re-elected, "I wouldn't expect any change" from current policies, Stern added.

Regardless of political changes, accelerating action on climate change to the level needed will require the world to "mobilise capital at a different level than it's ever been mobilised before", Stern noted. Right now there are many things impeding that, from outdated subsidies, taxes and laws to lobbying by fossil fuel companies to slow a clean-energy transition, said Hans Bruyninckx, executive director of the European Environment Agency.

To speed a green transition, "we should spend more time on understanding what is blocking us", he urged, noting political "ideologies" that rejected climate change were also a problem. "We should not sidestep the uneasy parts of the discussion," he added - but there was "plenty of capital" available if such problems could be overcome.

Chris Stark, chief executive of Britain's Committee on Climate Change, said he believed China's new unilateral "carbon-neutral" pledge reflected a growing recognition that halting still-rising emissions was becoming an "economic imperative". "The fundamentals of decarbonisation – the economics globally – get better and better every year," he told a separate online event on Monday.

"This looks less and less like some sort of hair-shirted ambition, and more and more like a straightforwardly sensible prospectus for investment, regardless of your views on climate change."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters erupt in Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary election

Protesters clashed with police in Kygryzstans capital Monday during a demonstration against the results of a parliamentary election, and dozens of people were reported injured. Early results in the election gave the majority of votes to two...

West Bengal reports 3,348 new COVID-19 cases, 61 fatalities

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,679.T...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher and crude prices surged Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trumps health progress helped calm investor anxiety.U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trea...

New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday agreed to New York Citys plan to close schools in nine coronavirus hot spots in Brooklyn and Queens, but said he was still discussing whether non-essential businesses should be shut down again in tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020