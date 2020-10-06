RPF recovers gold worth Rs 1.12 cr in Assam, four arrested

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered 13 gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crores from a train and arrested four alleged smugglers in Assam. As per the RPF, the smugglers arrested from Guwahati, Assam on October 5, also include two women.

The gold bars were concealed in shoes, bags and waistbands by the accused. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)