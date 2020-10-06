Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public warned to desist from tendency of discharging firearms at funerals

The Commissioner’s comments follow Monday’s court appearance of five men who were arrested at the weekend on allegations of discharging firearms at a funeral in Belfast near Hazyview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:10 IST
Public warned to desist from tendency of discharging firearms at funerals
The Tactical Response Team (TRT) members followed the information with necessary caution and spotted the vehicle parked at one of the local taverns. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has strongly warned the public to desist from the tendency of discharging firearms at funerals.

The Commissioner's comments follow Monday's court appearance of five men who were arrested at the weekend on allegations of discharging firearms at a funeral in Belfast near Hazyview.

The men appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrates Court and were remanded in custody. They will appear in court again on 12 October 2020.

"These suspects are alleged to have caused a stir amongst mourners when they drew firearms and fired shots. Their actions led law-abiding citizens to alert authorities about this behaviour which was plainly displayed by a group of five lawless men driving in a blue VW Golf," said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

The Tactical Response Team (TRT) members followed the information with necessary caution and spotted the vehicle parked at one of the local taverns.

TRT members approached the vehicle and searched its occupants. Two unlicensed firearms with ammunition were recovered after which the five were arrested.

"The suspects are facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as discharging firearms in a public space. The police cannot rule out a possibility of adding more charges in relation to the seized firearms as investigators are underway," the SAPS said.

Meanwhile, General Zuma has in the meantime strongly condemned the unlawful behaviour displayed by the men.

"We cannot tolerate this irresponsible behaviour which has become like a norm recently where people randomly fire shots at funerals. We are sending a stern warning to those who will in the near future take a cue and emulate the despicable activities done by these arrested men," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with German prosecutors

Lawyers representing victims of chemical weapons attacks in Syria say they have filed criminal complaints with Germanys federal public prosecutor against Syrian officials they blame for the deaths of hundreds of civilians in rebel-held area...

Shares of Sonos, Logitech fall after Apple removes their speakers from its stores

Shares of audio device makers Sonos Inc and Logitech fell on Tuesday after their speakers were removed from Apple Incs online stores. Apples website now only has products from Beats, a company it bought in 2014, and its own speakers and hea...

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.If Delta strikes the U.S. Gulf ...

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Three scientists won this years Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes, the all-consuming monsters that lurk in the darkest parts of the universe. Briton Roger Penrose received half of this years prize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020