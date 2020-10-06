Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to stay HC verdict quashing Andhra govt's order mandating English medium

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashing the state government's order to make English medium compulsory in all state government-run schools from class I-VI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:32 IST
SC refuses to stay HC verdict quashing Andhra govt's order mandating English medium
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashing the state government's order to make English medium compulsory in all state government-run schools from class I-VI. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, refused to stay the High Court order but agreed to hear the state government's appeal in the matter and slated it for hearing after a week.

"No stay of the High Court order and we will hear the matter next week," the bench said. The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government questioning the validity of the High Court's order that quashed a decision allowing government schools in the state to teach in English medium between class I to VI.

Senior lawyer KV Vishwanathan, appearing for the State of Andhra Pradesh, said that the government took a step which is progressive. CJI Bobde observed that there are divergent points of view on the issue. "All of us here on the bench have studied in English throughout our life. But we don't want to impose our view on others. We want to consider all points of view in the matter," the bench said.

Vishwanathan argued that the choice to study in Telugu medium in state government schools is not taken away. "If someone wants their children to study in Telugu medium, they will be accommodated in Mandal schools accordingly," he said. He also argued that there are statistics which showed that 96 per cent of the parents want English medium to teach their children in state government schools. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested in Odisha for impersonating police officers

Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating as police officers and a pistol was seized from them in Odishas Balasore district on Tuesday, police said. The two were taken into custody after their jeep hit a toll plaza gate at Serga...

Maha's 'Amar Akbar Anthony' govt will fall on its own:Minister

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday termed the Shiv Sena-led dispensation in Maharashtra as the Amar, Akbar and Anthony government which he said will fall on its own, and added that the BJP would play the role of a strong opposition pa...

UPDATE 1-Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with German prosecutors

Lawyers representing victims of chemical weapons attacks in Syria say they have filed criminal complaints with Germanys federal public prosecutor against Syrian officials they blame for the deaths of hundreds of civilians in rebel-held area...

Shares of Sonos, Logitech fall after Apple removes their speakers from its stores

Shares of audio device makers Sonos Inc and Logitech fell on Tuesday after their speakers were removed from Apple Incs online stores. Apples website now only has products from Beats, a company it bought in 2014, and its own speakers and hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020