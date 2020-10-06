Left Menu
Nigeria and WFP launch assistance programme in 3 urban COVID-19 hotspots

The Government has released 2,000 metric tons of food from its Strategic Grain Reserve (valued at US$1 million), while WFP is releasing US$3 million to provide cash assistance.

To minimise the risk of exposure to the virus, WFP has arranged for home deliveries of cash and food. Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP)

The Nigerian Government and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today launched a cash and food assistance programme in the three urban COVID-19 hotspots of Abuja, Kano and Lagos. The Government has released 2,000 metric tons of food from its Strategic Grain Reserve (valued at US$1 million), while WFP is releasing US$3 million to provide cash assistance.

Working together with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, this is the first time that WFP is expanding its programme in Nigeria to reach people in towns and cities - where millions of people are threatened with hunger and malnutrition due to the socio-economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across Nigeria - Africa's biggest economy and most populous country - people who earn the least have lost the most as a result of the pandemic. Approximately 90 percent of the population depends on a daily wage to survive, and many of these people live in urban areas. These informal workers have lost up to 80 percent of their earnings. With a lack of income and increasing food prices, more and more people are finding it extremely difficult to meet their food needs. The prices of basic cereals have risen by 15 percent in the last month alone, and the national price of millet - Nigeria's staple food - has doubled over the past year. To cope with hunger, families are being forced to borrow money and food, or sell their remaining assets – plunging them deeper into poverty.

"This partnership has enabled us to save the lives of thousands of people in Kano State during these difficult times," said Governor Ganduje at a joint press conference held today.

Distribution of cash and food began in Kano State to complement the Government's ongoing efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic. In the coming weeks and months, WFP will continue to work with the Governments of Abuja and Lagos to support the most vulnerable families.

To minimise the risk of exposure to the virus, WFP has arranged for home deliveries of cash and food. In Kano, food will be delivered using the local 'ke-ke' rickshaw service. In Lagos, WFP is partnering with the State Government to deliver food using boats to reach families living in the riverine community of Makoko. Meanwhile, in all three urban areas, cash will be transferred through pre-paid debit cards or online bank transfers.

"The Government of Nigeria has shown great commitment and leadership in responding to this crisis. This is exactly what we need during this time of pandemic and beyond to achieve Zero Hunger in Nigeria", said Paul Howe, WFP Country Director and Representative.

