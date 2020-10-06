Maharashtra: 104 more cops test positive for coronavirus

As many as 104 Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and two succumbed to the infection.

According to the Maharashtra Police, the total cases in the force are 24,254, including 21,423 recoveries, 2,578 active cases, and 253 deaths.

Maharashtra has 2,52,721 active coronavirus cases so far and 38,347 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)