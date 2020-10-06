Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and yoga will be used in addition to standard Covid-19 treatment: Ayush ministry

The National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for Management of COVID-19 will be employed in addition to the standard treatment protocol, the Ministry of Ayush said on Tuesday. While making a presentation, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, "The National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for Management of COVID-19 should not lead to a false sense of security which leads one to abandonment of COVID-appropriate behaviours. This is to be employed in addition."

He said the guidelines issued by Ministry of Ayush are to be used in addition to standard treatment protocol. This is not a replacement for it. "This is a general advisory. Attending physicians need to use their discretion to select the drugs based upon the stage of the disease, symptom complex and availability of medicines. The recommended formulations in this attempt are in addition to standard approaches of care and prevention as well as other Ayurvedic approaches recommended for prevention earlier. Moderate to severe covid-19 individuals may have informed choice of treatment options," the secretary said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik jointly released a National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and yoga for managing Covid-19, virtually. According to the Ministry of Ayush's statement, the Union Health Minister said that experts and other national research organisations have prepared the National Clinical Management Protocol (NCMP) based on Ayurveda and yoga for management of Covid-19 as per the report and recommendations of the interdisciplinary committee "which will further strengthen" the fight against COVID-19.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that active COVID-19 cases have been below 10 lakh for the last two weeks while the recovery rate of India is 84 per cent. (ANI)