India reports new 61,267 new coronavirus cases, 884 more deaths

India on Tuesday added 61,267 new cases, taking the country's coronavirus count to 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday added 61,267 new cases, taking the country's coronavirus count to 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 884 more deaths, the cumulative toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,03,569.

The total cases in the country include 9,19,023 active cases, and 56,62,491 cured and discharged or migrated cases. The ministry said that the active cases comprise merely 13.75 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 9,19,023. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 47 lakh (47,43,467). The recovery rate further improved to 84.70 per cent after 75,787 persons recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 884 new fatalities, nearly 80 per cent are concentrated in 10 States/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. More than 29 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (263 deaths). Jammu and Kashmir reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and 1,706 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 80,476, including 65,496 recoveries and 1,268 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir government said. The active cases stand at 13,712.

A total of 2,121 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Rajasthan. The total cases in the state rose to 1,48,316, including 1574 deaths, 1,25,448 recoveries, and 1,24,408 discharges, according to the State Health Department. Tamil Nadu reported 5,017 new COVID-19 cases, 5,548 recoveries and 71 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,30,408, including 5,75,212 discharged cases, 9,917 deaths & 45,279 active cases.

A total of 5,795 new coronavirus cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 7,29,307 including 50,776 active cases, 6,72,479 recoveries, and 6,052 deaths so far, according to the State Government's data. A total of 7,871 new cases including 111 health workers, 4,981 recoveries, and 25 deaths were reported in Kerala today, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. The total number of active cases stands at 87,738.

Bihar reported 1,265 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on October 5. The total number of active cases in Bihar is 12,524. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

