Petition challenging farm laws should be filed after consensus, says SAD

Terming the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) decision to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court (SC) as ill-advised, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Dal) on Tuesday said that a petition challenging the three farm laws should be filed only after a consensus is reached among all the kisan organizations. In an official statement, SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said that SAD has nothing to do with the writ petition filed by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) and the group did not consult the SAD before filing the writ petition.

"Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) should have first consulted constitutional experts besides holding meetings with farm representatives in Punjab and Haryana as well as other parts of the country so that all views could be accommodated and represented properly," said Chandumajra. SAD leader said that party has started reaching out to farm organizations to bring everyone on the same platform. He added that he is a part of a three-member committee which has been formed by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to meet farmer organizations of Punjab. The other members include Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Sikander Singh Maluka.

"Our effort is to reach out to farmer organizations and provide them whatever assistance they require in the ongoing fight against the black Agri laws enacted by the centre," he said. (ANI)