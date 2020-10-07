Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Aurangabad's Zilla Parishad-run school, students speak Japanese language

At a time when the student community is badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic and their studies are affected, the students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a remote village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra are learning the Japanese language.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 07:21 IST
In Aurangabad's Zilla Parishad-run school, students speak Japanese language
Students taking lessons of Japanese language in Aurangabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At a time when the student community is badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic and their studies are affected, the students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a remote village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra are learning the Japanese language. Students of Gadiwat village, located 25 kilometres from Aurangabad city are learning Japanese and they have a fascination for robotics and technology.

While talking to ANI, District Education Officer (DEO) Suraj Prasad Jaiswal said the main aim of the initiative is to provide job-oriented education to students. "Under this initiative, a person takes online classes of the language. Many teachers of the school have also learnt Japanese. The main aim is to provide job-oriented education to students. A lot of Japanese tourists visit Ajanta and Ellora caves in the district. If the students can speak Japanese, they can become guides," Jaiswal said.

The government-run school decided to launch a foreign language programme in September last year, under which students from Classes 4 to 8 were asked to choose a language they would like to learn. Sueeksha, a class 8th student said, "We enjoy learning the Japanese language. We have completed level 1. We can now talk in Japanese. I want to go to Japan and learn robotics."

Amrita Rajesh, another student of class 6th said, "Japan is a technology-driven country. I want to go there and learn about technology so that I can do the same in India." (ANI)

Also Read: Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 2,148

Mizoram has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,148, said the state government on Wednesday. The total COVID-19 count includes 261 active cases and 1,887 discharges.Meanwhile,...

Japan's Motegi says Japan, Australia have special, strategic partnership

Japan and Australia have a special, strategic partnership and the cooperation possibilities are great, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday at the start of a meeting with his Australian counterpart.Motegis meeting w...

No active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in NZ

There are no active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in the country after the last people from the recent outbreak have recovered from the virus, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said today.This is a big milestone. New Zealanders have onc...

IPL 13: Bumrah wanted to back his yorkers against RR, says Shane Bond

After registering an emphatic 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said that Jasprit Bumrah wanted to take the new ball and back his yorkers in crunch situations. Rajasthan Royals was not able to chase 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020