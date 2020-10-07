Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia casino billionaire Packer blasts execs as probe targets China arrests

During questioning, Packer said he became concerned about staff safety in China after reports in 2015 that 16 South Korean casino workers had been detained on the mainland, where advertising gambling is illegal. Packer, who owned about half of Crown at the time and had resigned as executive chairman towards the end of 2015, said he asked Chief Executive Rowen Craigie and Chairman Robert Rankin to investigate.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 08:12 IST
Australia casino billionaire Packer blasts execs as probe targets China arrests

Australian billionaire James Packer on Wednesday recalled asking the two top executives of Crown Resorts Ltd to study the risk of keeping staff in China soon before a mass arrest in 2016 upended his casino firm, saying they let "the side down".

Packer's conduct at the time of the arrests is under scrutiny as the New South Wales state government holds an inquiry to decide if Crown should be allowed to run a 75-floor, A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion) casino tower in Sydney, just months before its scheduled opening. During questioning, Packer said he became concerned about staff safety in China after reports in 2015 that 16 South Korean casino workers had been detained on the mainland, where advertising gambling is illegal.

Packer, who owned about half of Crown at the time and had resigned as executive chairman towards the end of 2015, said he asked Chief Executive Rowen Craigie and Chairman Robert Rankin to investigate. The pair left Crown in 2017, while Packer - who now owns 37% - has since withdrawn from official Crown duties. "I spoke to the two most senior executives in Crown about the matter of the Korean arrests, and that's how I turned my mind to it," Packer said via videolink from a location which local media reported was his yacht moored in the South Pacific.

In October 2016, 16 Crown staff were jailed in China for violating anti-gambling laws, prompting the company to withdraw from its many overseas interests. "I believe Mr Rankin and Mr Craigie let the side down," Packer said, noting he regarded Rankin as "an expert on China and an expert on compliance".

Craigie previously told the inquiry the arrests resulted from corporate governance failure. Reuters could not immediately reach Rankin for comment. Packer was read an internal email in which an employee described Crown's China staff "living in constant fear of being tapped on the shoulder" but denied seeing it before the arrests. He said concerns should have been reported to Craigie, who would have told the board.

Packer was also read a February 2015 Reuters report about China's government announcing a crackdown on foreign casino firms trying to woo Chinese gamblers, but said he did not become aware of the issue until the South Korean arrests. "I think it would be fair to say that in 2015 I thought China was a different place than it's turned out to be."

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 2,148

Mizoram has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,148, said the state government on Wednesday. The total COVID-19 count includes 261 active cases and 1,887 discharges.Meanwhile,...

Japan's Motegi says Japan, Australia have special, strategic partnership

Japan and Australia have a special, strategic partnership and the cooperation possibilities are great, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday at the start of a meeting with his Australian counterpart.Motegis meeting w...

No active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in NZ

There are no active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in the country after the last people from the recent outbreak have recovered from the virus, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said today.This is a big milestone. New Zealanders have onc...

IPL 13: Bumrah wanted to back his yorkers against RR, says Shane Bond

After registering an emphatic 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said that Jasprit Bumrah wanted to take the new ball and back his yorkers in crunch situations. Rajasthan Royals was not able to chase 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020