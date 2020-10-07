HK stocks rise ahead of Ant Group IPO, defy U.S. stimulus gloom

Left Menu
** By midday, the Hang Seng index was up 111.32 points, or 0.46%, at 24,091.97, on track for a fourth consecutive session of gains.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong shares edged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off a weaker finish in Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump halted stimulus negotiations with lawmakers, with investors focusing on the upcoming IPO of China's Ant Group.

** Ant Group, backed by Alibaba Group, is likely to be the world largest IPO and is set to raise up to $35 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai likely this month. ** China-led IPOs accounted for 44% of IPOs in the world for the first three quarters with $57.4 billion worth of deals, more than double the amount for the same time last year.

** China's H-shares index gained 0.33% to 9,568.40.

** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking IT sector rose 1.33%, Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.3%, and the property edged up 0.87%. The energy index gained 0.48% and the financial sector edged up 0.2%. ** Sunny Optical, which gained 3.85%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while CITIC Ltd was the top drag with a 1.4% drop.

** Chinese markets are closed for holidays until Oct. 9. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.89%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.15%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Sunny Optical, followed by Meituan Dianping, which was up 2.25%, and Alibaba Group, which rose 2.21% ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Minsheng Banking Corp, which was down 2.75%, followed by China Citic Bank Corp, which fell 1.67%, and CITIC Ltd.

