Tamil Nadu polls 2021: After EPS named as CM candidate, AIADMK pays tribute to Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his deputy O Panneerselvam and other All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AAIDMK) leaders on Wednesday paid tribute to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina Beach here. This comes after EPS was named as the chief ministerial candidate of AAIDMK for Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly polls."Edappadi K Palaniswami will be AIADMK's CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021," said Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam here at a press conference earlier today.

Meanwhile, AIADMK workers celebrated outside the party office in Chennai, after the party named EPS as its chief minister candidate for the upcoming state Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, EPS announced the names of the 11-member steering committee, which includes Dindigul Sreenivasan, Thangamani, SP Velumani, Jayakumar, CV Shanmugam, Kamaraj, Prabakaram (former MLA), PH Manoj Pandian, Pa Mohan, Gopala Krishnan, Manikam MLA (Cholavandam constituency).

Responding to this, O Paneerselvam said: "As the resolution passed in the general body meeting our CM announced the 11 member names of the steering committee and I wish them all.""Our party is found by MG Ramachandran in name of Anna. And it is a party movement and nobody has won three times. Our Amma led the party with the same path of MGR. His dreams of party and government should be with cadres. We are doing it now," he said. (ANI)