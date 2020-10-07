K'taka: Cong approves Ramesh Babu's candidature as party nominee for ensuing biennial elections
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ramesh Babu as the party nominee for the ensuing biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the state South East Graduates' constituency.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:56 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ramesh Babu as the party nominee for the ensuing biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the state South East Graduates' constituency. In a press release, Mukul Wasnik, General Secretary, Incharge CEC, said: "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ramesh Babu as party nominee for the ensuing biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the state South East Graduates' constituency." (ANI)
Former JD(S) MLC Ramesh Babu recently joined the Congress in the presence of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. The by-elections in the state will be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies, after Congress and JD-S rebel MLAs were recently disqualified. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)
