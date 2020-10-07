New terminal building coming up at Guwahati airport, to be ready by June 2022

The Guwahati International Airport is all set for a revamp as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken work for the construction of a new integrated terminal building at the cost of Rs 1,232 crores. As per a statement from the AAI, the Guwahati International Airport, also known as the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, will be revamped with an additional capacity to handle 4,300 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours, and about 10 million annually.

Equipped with 64 check-in counters, 20 self-check-in kiosks, six Baggage carousels, an in-line baggage security screening system and 10 aero bridges, the terminal will be an energy-efficient building, it said. The new terminal building will have two levels, with a total built-up area of 1,02,500 square meters at the arrival at the lower level and the departure at the upper level.

There will also be a mezzanine between two levels, part of which will serve as the air-side arrival corridor for passengers alighting from the boarding bridges. A baggage handling system for outbound baggage will be on the other part of the mezzanine. "The design of the terminal building is inspired by Icarus, the mythological figure, one of the earliest inspirations of human flight. The airport roof is styled using the art of Origami, the design is an ode to human endeavour, crafts and innovation. The facade of the terminal will reflect the same language of origami in certain parts owing to the need for solid wall surfaces," the statement added.

About 38 per cent of the work project has been completed and the new terminal building is scheduled to be ready by June 2022. (ANI)