FIR registered against 4 with PFI links in UP's Mathura

An FIR has been registered against four people, with links to Popular Front of India (PFI), in Mathura on Wednesday. The registered FIR states that pamphlets, six smartphones and a laptop had been recovered from the possession of Atiq ur Rehman, Alam, Siddiqui and Masood Ahmed.

According to the FIR, four persons who were apprehended from Mathura on October 5 and had links with PFI "were going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of larger conspiracy". It also states that media reports have pointed out that some antisocial elements are plotting to harm social harmony by instigating caste factions using the pretext of the Hathras incident.

Earlier yesterday, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said that they received credible information about the movement of some suspicious people towards Hathras from Delhi, after which police started a checking drive at Mathura toll plaza, during which they were nabbed. Kumar said they came to know about their connection with the PFI and its co-organisation, the Campus Front of India, during interrogation.

"Mobile phones, laptops and suspicious literature (adversely affecting peacekeeping) were recovered from their possession. They were sent to preventive custody at Mathura police station," he said. (ANI)