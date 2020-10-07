Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCEA approves ‘Natural Gas Marketing Reforms' to move towards gas-based economy

The policy aims to provide standard procedures for the sale of natural gas in a transparent and competitive manner to discover market prices by issuing guidelines for sale by the contractor through e-bidding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:10 IST
CCEA approves ‘Natural Gas Marketing Reforms' to move towards gas-based economy
The Government has taken transformative reforms in the upstream sector with a view to making investment easier focusing on ease of doing business. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved 'Natural Gas Marketing Reforms', taking another significant step to move towards a gas-based economy. The objective of the policy is to prescribe the standard procedure to discover the market price of gas to be sold in the market by gas producers, through a transparent and competitive process, permit Affiliates to participate in the bidding process for the sale of gas, and allow marketing freedom to certain Field Development Plans (FDPs) where Production Sharing Contracts already provide pricing freedom.

The policy aims to provide standard procedures for the sale of natural gas in a transparent and competitive manner to discover market prices by issuing guidelines for sale by the contractor through e-bidding. This will bring uniformity in the bidding process across the various contractual regimes and policies to avoid ambiguity and contribute towards ease of doing business.

The policy has also permitted Affiliate companies to participate in the bidding process in view of the open, transparent, and electronic bidding. This will facilitate and promote more competition in the marketing of gas. However, rebidding will have to be done in case only affiliates participate, and there are no other bidders.

The policy will also grant marketing freedom to the Field Development Plans (FDPs) of those Blocks in which Production Sharing Contracts already provide pricing freedom.

These reforms will build on a series of transformative reforms rolled out by the Government in the last several years. These reforms in the gas sector will further deepen and spur economic activities in the following areas:

The whole eco-system of policies relating to production, infrastructure, and marketing of natural gas has been made more transparent with a focus on ease of doing business.

These reforms will prove very significant for Atmanirbhar Bharat by encouraging investments in the domestic production of natural gas and reducing import dependence.

These reforms will prove to be another milestone in moving towards a gas-based economy by encouraging investments.

The increased gas production-consumption will help in the improvement of the environment.

These reforms will also help in creating employment opportunities in the gas-consuming sectors including MSMEs.

The domestic production will further help in increasing investment in the downstream industries such as City Gas Distribution and related industries.

The Government has taken transformative reforms in the upstream sector with a view to making investment easier focusing on ease of doing business. The Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) which is an investor-driven acreage auction process, has increased substantial acreages in the country. No blocks were allocated between 2010 and 2017 which has impacted the long-term viability of domestic production. Since 2017 more than 1.6 lakh sq.km area under 105 exploration blocks have been allocated. This will ensure the sustainability of domestic production in long run.

Government brought a series of reforms in the Gas sector and as a result investment of more than Rs. 70,000 crore is being made on the East coast. Gas production from the East coast will contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat by meeting the increasing energy needs of the country.

In February 2019, the Government implemented major reforms in the upstream sector and brought a paradigm shift by focusing on production maximization. Acreages under OALP rounds are being allocated based on the work programme only in Cat II and Cat III basins.

The domestic gas production has complete marketing and pricing freedom. All discoveries and field development plans approved after 28 Feb 2019 have a complete market and pricing freedom.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's Richter has manufactured Remdesivir for 3,000 COVID-19 patients

Hungarian drugmaker Richter has manufactured enough doses of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir to treat 3,000 patients, spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke said on Wednesday, amid shortages of the medication in Europe. The move comes as the European Union is un...

Romania sees coronavirus spike to 3,000 new daily cases

The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record 2,958 in the past 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday as new restrictions were introduced in the capital Bucharest and other cities. Romania has been reporting more...

UK's Johnson to tell European Council head: time is in short supply for deal, says spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Council President Charles Michel later on Wednesday to deliver his message that Britain will work for a deal but that time is running out before an Oct. 15 deadline, his spokesman ...

Punjab's State Level Talent Search Examination to be held in December 13

The State Level Talent Search Examination Stage-1 will be held on December 13, Punjab school education department announced on Wednesday. The director state council for educational research and training SCERT has prepared a detailed bluepri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020