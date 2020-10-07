Left Menu
`You can arrest me', Tejashwi writes to Nitish, seeks CBI probe in former RJD secretary's murder case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the murder of a former party secretary Shakti Malik in Bihar's Purnia district.

Updated: 07-10-2020 20:05 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the murder of a former party secretary Shakti Malik in Bihar's Purnia district. In the letter, Tejashwi Yadav also said that the Nitish Kumar government can arrest him before he files his nomination for Bihar assembly polls.

The RJD leader said he and his brother have been named in the FIR which was registered in the case. "You can also arrest me and call for interrogation before nomination," he said.

Four other persons, apart from Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, have booked in the murder case. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Sharma had said that an FIR was registered against six people, including the sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the murder of former party secretary Shakti Malik.

"Three men, who had covered their faces with scarves, shot dead Malik. An FIR was registered against RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu and Kalo Paswan, besides Sunita Devi, and Manoj Paswan on the basis of the statement of the deceased's wife," he said. (ANI)

