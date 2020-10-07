2,871 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in Delhi

A total of 2,871 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths due to the virus were reported in Delhi on Wednesday. The total count of cases in the metropolis has gone up to 2,98,107.

According to official data, 3,370 recoveries were also reported in Delhi today. The total count of cases includes 5,616 deaths and 2,70,305 recoveries, discharges, migrations. The active cases stand at 22,186. With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,57,132 on Wednesday.

The count includes 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 recoveries and 1,04,555 deaths. (ANI)