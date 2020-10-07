Doctors stage protest over non-payment of salaries in Delhi

By Gaurav Arora Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital staged a protest on Wednesday alleging non-payment of salaries.

"We worked for four months without salary considering that it was a difficult time for everyone. How long can one work without a salary? We are helpless," Dr Amandeep, Vice -President, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said. AIIMS Resident Doctors Association on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding "non-payment of salaries" for three months to the resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital.

The doctors association urged Delhi Chief Minister to intervene and take necessary action in this regard. It stated that doctors were working round-the-clock at the Hindu Rao Hospital to save patients yet they have not been paid for last three-and-a-half months.

The association alleged that the hospital administration did not respond to the concerns of doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and they were forced to go on an indefinite strike from October 5. The association reaffirmed its support to the doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital. (ANI)

