Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRCPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 20:22 IST
Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretary and financial advisor, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Pradhan's appointment as secretary general, NHRC, the order said.
