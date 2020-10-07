MP CM pays tribute to CRPF personnel Dhirendra Tripathi in Satna

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, Dhirendra Tripathi, who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Srinagar. "While protecting the borders of Bharat Mata, Dhirendra Tripathi, laid his life for the country. He died while fighting terrorists. On behalf of all the people of Madhya Pradesh, I pay my respect to the brave," Chouhan told reporters.

Chouhan also announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to his family. Tripathi was one of the two CRPF personnel who was injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Monday morning and had later succumbed to their injuries.

The two jawans, along with three others, had been injured as terrorists opened fire upon a road opening party (ROP) of the battalion at Pampore bypass. Firing by the terrorists occurred at around 12:50 pm on Monday when CRPF troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were carrying out road opening operations. (ANI)