EC revises norms concerning Star Campaigners for ongoing, future elections during COVID-19 pandemic

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the norms concerning star campaigners for all ongoing and future elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. In a letter addressed to Chief Electoral Officers of all States/Union Territories, the norms states,

"The maximum limit on the number of star campaigners for recognized National/State political parties shall be 30 in place of 40 and for unrecognized registered political parties it shall be 15 in place of 20 during the period of pandemic." Accordingly, the period of submission of the list of star campaigners is extended from 7 days to 10 days from the date of notification, the norms read.

Political parties, which have already submitted a list of star campaigners shall resubmit a revised list within the stipulated period, it states. The norms further read, "Request for permission for the campaigning by star campaigners shall be submitted to the district election authorities at least 48 hours before the start of campaign so that all necessary safety measures are put in place by all concerned stakeholders well in time."

"You are directed to undertake wide publicity through media and inform all National/State/ other registered political parties. These revised norms shall come into effect immediately," the ECI said. (ANI)

Also Read: Ahead of assembly elections, posters against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spotted in Patna