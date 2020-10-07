Andhra, Telangana govts must order CBI probe into illegal mining by My Home Industries Ltd: Nizamabad MP

On the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union Ministry of Mines has sent a "final reminder" to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to act against the illegal mining by 'My Home Industries Limited' and revert to the central government within October 15, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind informed on Wednesday. "Both the Supreme Court and the state's high courts have passed a ruling that all such cases should be handed over to CBI. And the court also said that without any environmental clearance no mining industry can conduct mining," Arvind said.

Nizamabad MP stated the Supreme Court has said that, if there is a change in the management of the mining, then the mining lease renewal is not possible and the company has to take a fresh route through auctions as mentioned in the Amendments Act 2015. The BJP MP requested both the state governments to get these mining lease transfers probed, which happened in Chandrababu Naidu's regime.

"They (Chandrababu Naidu and his ministers) have to be probed by the CBI on this issue," he added. (ANI)