Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 injured in Bhubaneswar petrol pump fire; Pradhan orders probe

Some nearby shops and houses suffered damages due to the blast while many glass panels of Raj Bhavan were shattered, sources said. Under the impact of the explosion several vehicles which were near the site at that time were found to have been thrown away, eyewitnesses said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-10-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 00:42 IST
9 injured in Bhubaneswar petrol pump fire; Pradhan orders probe
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

Nine people were injured, two of them critically, in a major fire that broke out at an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol pump near the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, police said. Five fire engines along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel doused the flame after fighting it for about two hours, fire department sources said.

Commissioner of Police S S Sarangi said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, ordered a probe into the incident.

The explosion caused by the fire was so loud that it caused people to rush out of the nearby buildings fearing that there was an earthquake. Some nearby shops and houses suffered damages due to the blast while many glass panels of Raj Bhavan were shattered, sources said.

Under the impact of the explosion several vehicles which were near the site at that time were found to have been thrown away, eyewitnesses said. The petrol pump itself was damaged in the blaze and IOCL authorities have pumped out the petrol and diesel stored in separate tankers at the fuel station.

"Two persons with burn injuries were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Seven others also suffered injuries due to the explosion and fire. This apart, several people living in nearby houses were also injured as glass panels (at their residences) broke," Sarangi said. Sarangi said the police registered a criminal case in connection with the fire mishap.

"Our forensic science team has been working at the site and authorities of the IOCL have been contacted," he said. "I have directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary to conduct a probe into the fire incident that took place near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar," the Union petroleum minister tweeted.

Pradhan wished a quick recovery for those injured in the mishap. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured and wished them quick return to health.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, who was in Raj Bhavan, at the time of the blast, expressed concern over the incident. "Hon'ble Governor is concerned to know about the explosion in the petrol tank near Raj Bhavan and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured persons and well-being of all," according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

"All our glass windows are broken under the impact of the blast. It was so powerful that initially, we considered it to be an earthquake," a senior Raj Bhavan official said. "Around 500 deer that live on the Raj Bhavan premises ran helter-skelter before congregating at one place out of fear. The animals were scared and refused to drink water for nearly two hours after the blast," the official said.

TRENDING

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sacred Games Season 3 to focus on Sartaj’s success, what more we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 This third season is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for the last one year.Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Seaso...

Cocaine-laden plane crashes in Mexico after airborne pursuit

A light aircraft carrying almost half a tonne of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. Mexican military helicopters intercep...

Report reveals linkages between human trafficking and forced marriage

The agency has published a report which documents the interlinkages between trafficking in persons and marriage, and provides steps for governments and other authorities to strike back. This is the first publication that looks at the issu...

Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID Warriors who died on duty in the state. This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020