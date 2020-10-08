Left Menu
Development News Edition

Durga Puja celebrations set to be low-key in Kolkata amid COVID-19

Keeping in mind the risks of COVID-19, big-budget Durga Puja committees in Kolkata have decided not to celebrate the festival in a grand manner.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-10-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 11:43 IST
Durga Puja celebrations set to be low-key in Kolkata amid COVID-19
West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in mind the risks of COVID-19, big-budget Durga Puja committees in Kolkata have decided not to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. "This year, due to COVID-19, there is a lot of uncertainty about how many people will come out for the festival and maintaining social distancing and sanitisation on such a large scale will be very difficult. This is why members of big-budget puja committees have decided against celebrating in a grand manner. The demand for power supply will be less due to this," West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee told ANI.

He further said that there was a surplus of power, and without demand from major puja committees, losses would continue. "Every year before Durga Puja, we hold a meeting to evaluate how much electricity usage will be required. Already due to the COVID-19 situation, we are running at a loss of Rs 2,500 crore. The power department is ready to provide electricity and have a surplus, but since pujas will not be taking place on a large scale, there is no foreseeable solution. Lightning arrangements and decorations will not be as elaborate as the previous years so there won't be an increase in demand," Chatterjee said.

Earlier in September, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that organising cultural programmes at pandals won't be allowed during the festival. "During Durga Puja, a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals, and the wearing of masks to be mandatory. Physical distancing needs to be maintained. Organising cultural programmes at pandals won't be allowed," Mamata said.

This year, Durga Puja be celebrated from October 23 to October 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India world's largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, emissions see drop in 2019: report

Indias sulphur dioxide SO2 emissions, which contribute to air pollution, recorded a significant decline of approximately six per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the steepest dip in four years, a report has said.&#160; However, India cont...

Surat couple stitches free masks for underprivileged from leftover fabrics

Wearing masks has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many daily wage labourers cannot afford to buy them, as their incomes have been severely affected due the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. To help...

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...

UK considering more local COVID-19 curbs as virus spreads, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020