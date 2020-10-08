Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal: CID makes third arrest in connection with BJP councillor's death

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday made the third arrest in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla, who was shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station, in North 24 Parganas district on October 4.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:12 IST
West Bengal: CID makes third arrest in connection with BJP councillor's death
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday made the third arrest in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla, who was shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station, in North 24 Parganas district on October 4. The accused has been identified as Subodh Yadav.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CID team had arrested two accused in connection with the case. A delegation of BJP workers led by party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan, demanding CBI inquiry into the death of the BJP councillor on October 5.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh alleged that the accused came from the residence of Trinamool chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh in Sodepur. West Bengal Police said that it is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity as the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt to murder. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Housing prices fall 2-7 pc in July-Sep in 6 top cities

The average housing prices declined by 2-7 percent year-on-year during July-September in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad on lower demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Knight Frank India. Prices, however, ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Piecemeal U.S. stimulus hopes boost stocks, Europe opens up

A gauge of Asian shares climbed to a one-month high on Thursday on renewed hopes for more U.S. stimulus, while investors decided a key U.S. political debate ahead of November elections had not altered the odds much. MSCIs broadest index of ...

Clashes erupt between West Bengal Police, BJP workers during saffron party's 'March to Nabanna'

Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers as the saffron party activists tried to break through barricades during their march towards state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday, police said. Thousands of BJP workers from K...

Drone footage shows shark sizing up surfer in Australia

A dramatic close encounter between Australian world championship surfer Matt Wilkinson and a shark off the east coast of the country was captured by a drone, showing the shark circle him, close in and then dart away from his feet. Wilkinson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020