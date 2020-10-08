Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from passenger

The Air Intelligence Unit (AUI) at Kannur Airport seized gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from a passenger arrived here from Dubai, an official said on Thursday.

"The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur Airport seized 615 grams of gold worth Rs 31,21,145 from a passenger who arrived from Dubai in Go Air flight. The gold was concealed inside the rectum," the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said in a statement.

One passenger has been arrested and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)