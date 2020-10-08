Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP spreading rumours that YSRCP is trying to join NDA: Ambati Rambabu

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Thursday rubbished rumours about the YSRCP joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he was spreading false information about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:33 IST
TDP spreading rumours that YSRCP is trying to join NDA: Ambati Rambabu
Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Thursday rubbished rumours about the YSRCP joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he was spreading false information about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After the bifurcation, our State saw no development under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. The situation was deteriorating during the TDP regime. Chief Minister Jagan is working hard for the development of the State and that involves meeting the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers," Rambabu said at a press conference here.

"The TDP has been asking for details of the meeting that took place on Tuesday. Leaders have clearly informed that development projects for the State were discussed. TDP leaders are spreading false information that YSRCP is trying to join the NDA. This is utter nonsense," he added. He further denied allegations by TDP leaders that the meeting took place for the Chief Minister's personal interests.

"TDP leaders are alleging that Chief Minister Jagan met with the Prime Minister for his personal interests and to quash cases against him. They have been making a fuss about this for the past ten years. But Jagan is not afraid of such cases. He has been facing the cases bravely," Rambabu said. The YSRCP leader appealed to people not to fall for false propaganda. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar, yen nurse losses as U.S. stimulus hopes help 'risk-on' mood

The dollar and safe-haven Japanese yen nursed losses on Thursday, after revived hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus improved investor sentiment, while the prospect of negative interest rates knocked the New Zealand dollar lower.President Donald ...

American poet Louise Gluck wins 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature

American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday. The 10 million Swedish crown 1.1 millio...

Greece urges Turkey to 'step back' from reopening of Cyprus beach resort

Greece called on Turkey to step back from reopening an abandoned beach resort in Northern Cyprus, warning that Athens and Nicosia stand ready to bring the issue before a European Union leaders meeting next week, its government spokesman sai...

Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final candidates to head the World Trade Organization, ensuring the 25-year-old WTO will have its first female leader. The WTO said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020