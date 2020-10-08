TDP spreading rumours that YSRCP is trying to join NDA: Ambati Rambabu

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Thursday rubbished rumours about the YSRCP joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he was spreading false information about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After the bifurcation, our State saw no development under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. The situation was deteriorating during the TDP regime. Chief Minister Jagan is working hard for the development of the State and that involves meeting the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers," Rambabu said at a press conference here.

"The TDP has been asking for details of the meeting that took place on Tuesday. Leaders have clearly informed that development projects for the State were discussed. TDP leaders are spreading false information that YSRCP is trying to join the NDA. This is utter nonsense," he added. He further denied allegations by TDP leaders that the meeting took place for the Chief Minister's personal interests.

"TDP leaders are alleging that Chief Minister Jagan met with the Prime Minister for his personal interests and to quash cases against him. They have been making a fuss about this for the past ten years. But Jagan is not afraid of such cases. He has been facing the cases bravely," Rambabu said. The YSRCP leader appealed to people not to fall for false propaganda. (ANI)