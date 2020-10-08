NIA arrests 2 accused in connection with Bengaluru-based ISIS module case

Left Menu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused - Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir, in connection with a Bengaluru-based terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS) module case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused - Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir, in connection with a Bengaluru-based terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS) module case. According to an official release, Ahmed Abdul Cader is a business analyst in a bank in Chennai and Irfan Nasir is a rice merchant in Bengaluru.

"Yesterday NIA arrested two accused - Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir in connection with Bengaluru-based ISIS module case. Ahmed Abdul Cader is a business analyst in a bank in Chennai and Irfan Nasir is a rice merchant in Bengaluru," said NIA. "Both the accused were produced before Special NIA Court, Bengaluru and 10-day NIA custody has been granted for interrogation. Further investigation in the case is continued to unearth the larger conspiracy," the agency said.

Accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir, and their associates played a very significant role in the radicalization of the members of the group in the country and arranged funds through donations, the agency said. Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

