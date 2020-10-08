Russia says in talks to organise meeting with top Armenia, Azeri diplomats - Ifax

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it was in talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia to organise a possible meeting in Moscow with Russia and the two government's foreign ministers, the Interfax news agency reported.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians flared on Sept. 27, increasing concerns about the security of pipelines in Azerbaijan that carry natural gas and oil to Europe.

