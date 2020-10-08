NDMC begins de-sealing process, 40 properties de-sealed: Mayor

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday started the process of de-sealing properties in residential areas with 40 of these being de-sealed on day one of the exercise. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, along with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, started the drive from Karol Bagh Zone of the civic body.

"De-sealing of properties have begun, and today 40 properties were de-sealed," Prakash said. "A total of 1,356 properties in north Delhi are to be de-sealed," he added.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had started the de-sealing process in late September. The process has been initiated in pursuance of a directive by the Supreme Court.

On August 14, the apex court had said that encroachment is a matter of concern but the monitoring committee, set up in 2006 to identify unauthorised structures and check misuse of residential properties in Delhi, "cannot exceed its power" and take any action beyond its authorisation. A large number of properties, residential and commercial, have been sealed in the last few years for violating the Delhi master plan norms, Prakash said.

The mayor claimed that some properties under the jurisdiction of the NDMC were "wrongly sealed by the Monitoring Committee". Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP chief and the mayor de-sealed a property in Todapur to start the process.

Gupta, along with mayors of the NDMC and the EDMC and the deputy mayor of the SDMC, also addressed a press conference on the issue. About 3,000 such properties are planned to be de-sealed by Diwali, Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.