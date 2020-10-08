Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC begins de-sealing process, 40 properties de-sealed: Mayor

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday started the process of de-sealing properties in residential areas with 40 of these being de-sealed on day one of the exercise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:09 IST
NDMC begins de-sealing process, 40 properties de-sealed: Mayor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday started the process of de-sealing properties in residential areas with 40 of these being de-sealed on day one of the exercise. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, along with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, started the drive from Karol Bagh Zone of the civic body.

"De-sealing of properties have begun, and today 40 properties were de-sealed," Prakash said. "A total of 1,356 properties in north Delhi are to be de-sealed," he added.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had started the de-sealing process in late September. The process has been initiated in pursuance of a directive by the Supreme Court.

On August 14, the apex court had said that encroachment is a matter of concern but the monitoring committee, set up in 2006 to identify unauthorised structures and check misuse of residential properties in Delhi, "cannot exceed its power" and take any action beyond its authorisation. A large number of properties, residential and commercial, have been sealed in the last few years for violating the Delhi master plan norms, Prakash said.

The mayor claimed that some properties under the jurisdiction of the NDMC were "wrongly sealed by the Monitoring Committee". Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP chief and the mayor de-sealed a property in Todapur to start the process.

Gupta, along with mayors of the NDMC and the EDMC and the deputy mayor of the SDMC, also addressed a press conference on the issue. About 3,000 such properties are planned to be de-sealed by Diwali, Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Irans classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after a disputed 2009 presidential election, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday. A classical Ir...

Bosnia reports record high 453 daily COVID-19 cases

Bosnia on Thursday recorded a record 453 daily COVID-19 infections, the Balkan countrys health authorities said. The previous daily record of 409 was reported on July 31.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Bosnia has reported 29,528 cases w...

Andhra CM launches 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched Jaganna Vidya Kanuka scheme for students studying in government schools. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched yet another ambitious scheme for students studying in Go...

Gavaskar and Richards were my batting heroes: Tendulkar

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said legendary Sunil Gavaskar and West Indies great Viv Richards were his batting heroes when he was young, while his dad Ramesh Tendulkar was his real life hero. My heroes, okay, I would say that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020