Left Menu
Development News Edition

$56M gas explosions settlement with Massachusetts approved

The USD 56 million will be used to provide debt relief to low-income natural gas customers and fund clean energy and energy efficiency measures in older homes and buildings. The settlement also requires Columbia Gas to leave Massachusetts and transfer its assets to Eversource Energy by Nov. 1.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:22 IST
$56M gas explosions settlement with Massachusetts approved
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A USD 56 million settlement between Massachusetts and the natural gas utility found responsible for a series of explosions and fires in the state in 2018 was approved by the state Department of Public Utilities. The settlement with Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and its parent, NiSource, was agreed to in July and approved Wednesday, the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs announced in a statement.

The explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover in September 2018 killed one person, injured almost two dozen and damaged more than 100 buildings. Federal investigators blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines. The USD 56 million will be used to provide debt relief to low-income natural gas customers and fund clean energy and energy efficiency measures in older homes and buildings.

The settlement also requires Columbia Gas to leave Massachusetts and transfer its assets to Eversource Energy by Nov. 1. "Our approval of this settlement ensures that Columbia Gas is held accountable for the tragic gas incident in the Merrimack Valley, and provides needed support to the impacted communities and low-income residents," DPU Chairman Matthew Nelson said.

In separate actions, the company agreed to pay a USD 143 million settlement stemming from a class-action lawsuit, and a USD 53 million federal fine.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Irans classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after a disputed 2009 presidential election, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday. A classical Ir...

Bosnia reports record high 453 daily COVID-19 cases

Bosnia on Thursday recorded a record 453 daily COVID-19 infections, the Balkan countrys health authorities said. The previous daily record of 409 was reported on July 31.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Bosnia has reported 29,528 cases w...

Andhra CM launches 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched Jaganna Vidya Kanuka scheme for students studying in government schools. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched yet another ambitious scheme for students studying in Go...

Gavaskar and Richards were my batting heroes: Tendulkar

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said legendary Sunil Gavaskar and West Indies great Viv Richards were his batting heroes when he was young, while his dad Ramesh Tendulkar was his real life hero. My heroes, okay, I would say that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020