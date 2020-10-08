Left Menu
All India Institute of Ayurveda signs MoU with Amity University for Ayurveda Research

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under the Ministry of AYUSH on October 7 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amity University which focuses on promoting research in Ayurvedic Sciences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under the Ministry of AYUSH on October 7 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amity University which focuses on promoting research in Ayurvedic Sciences. The MoU by AIIA is with the Amity Institute of Indian System of Medicine, which was established in 2018 by the Amity University in recognition of the growing importance of the Indian System of Medicine.

"The MoU envisages collaboration in quality and standardization of Ayurvedic drugs as well as in PhD programmes in natural product chemistry and pharmacy. Studies in Pharmaceutics, Pharmacodynamics and Pharmacokinetics have also been identified as potential areas of collaboration. The MoU will also lead to joint projects and publications," the Ministry of AYUSH said in a release. "This partnership is expected to result in some cutting-edge research in Ayurveda as well as in the promotion and spread of knowledge associated with Ayurvedic Sciences across the globe. It will integrate traditional knowledge with modern sciences and add new dimensions to research in Ayurveda," it added.

The two institutions will work together for evolving knowledge and procedures which will be of use to the National Healthcare System and ultimately to health solutions that will be of relevance at a population scale. (ANI)

