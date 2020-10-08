Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik launches 12 industrial projects worth Rs 8,796.61 crores in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 12 different industrial projects in the state, which includes 8 MSME and 4 large projects in sectors ranging from Health care, Renewable energy, Steel, IT, Cement, and Food processing.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:44 IST
Patnaik launches 12 industrial projects worth Rs 8,796.61 crores in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 12 different industrial projects in the state, which includes 8 MSME and 4 large projects in sectors ranging from Health care, Renewable energy, Steel, IT, Cement, and Food processing. These 12 industrial units with a combined investment of Rs 8,796.61 Crore will generate employment opportunities for 7,090 persons in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "I am delighted to attend the 10th phase of ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony for industrial units of the state today." "I am particularly happy to note that our state continues its dominance as an attractive destination for the investor community despite the impact of COVID-19 across the world. The projects being taken up for ground-breaking and inauguration today are in broad-based sectors including cement manufacturing, renewable energy, seafood processing, IT, ITES and others. These projects will create more than 7,000 employment opportunities in the state," he added.

The other dignitaries present in the ceremony were, Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries among others. The projects that were inaugurated are:

- Ramco Cement Limited's cement grinding plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur. - Aditya Birla Renewables Limited's solar power plant at Bijepur in Bargarh at a capacity of 25 KW.

The projects for which ground-breaking was done are: - Rungta Mines Limited's new unit for expansion of its Integrated Steel Plant project from 0.9 MTPA to 2.85 MTPA capacity at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal.

- Shyam Metalics and Energy limited's new unit for expansion of its Pellet plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacity at Pandloi, Sambalpur. - UBN Software solution's software development centre at SEZ Infovalley, Khorda.

- B-One Business House Pvt. Limited's new Sea Food Processing unit at Deras, Khorda. - Swosti Ecowares Limited's Bio-degradable table wares disposal manufacturing unit at Growth Centre, Phase II, Balangir.

- Baidyabooti Pharmacy's Ayurvedic Products & Cosmetics manufacturing unit at Chhatabar, Khordha. - Mehan Industries Limited's Coir Mattress & Foam manufacturing unit at Chhatabar, Khordha.

- Diversified Energy Solution Limited's Non-autoclave, lightweight cellular concrete bricks and slabs unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack. - Swagath Urethane Pvt. Limited's Polyurethane Elastomer manufacturing unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack.

- Omm Eco Build Tech's Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks manufacturing unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NCLAT directs to exclude lockdown phase while computing CIRP period for Reliance Naval

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Thursday directed to exclude the lockdown phase - March 25 to August 31, 2020 - while computing the insolvency resolution period for Anil Ambani-led Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. Th...

Under Cong, secretariat turned into "den of middlemen": MP CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said under the erstwhile Congress government, the state secretariat in Bhopal had become a den of middlemen. The Congress government led by Kamal Nath had collapsed in March th...

Out with the modern, in with the new in Deutsche Bank art sale

Its out with expressionism and in with up-and-coming contemporary art for Deutsche Bank , which plans to auction some 200 pieces from its extensive collection. Germanys biggest bank, which says it owns 55,000 works of art despite a recent s...

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Irans classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after a disputed 2009 presidential election, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday. A classical Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020