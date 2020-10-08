Patnaik launches 12 industrial projects worth Rs 8,796.61 crores in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 12 different industrial projects in the state, which includes 8 MSME and 4 large projects in sectors ranging from Health care, Renewable energy, Steel, IT, Cement, and Food processing. These 12 industrial units with a combined investment of Rs 8,796.61 Crore will generate employment opportunities for 7,090 persons in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "I am delighted to attend the 10th phase of ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony for industrial units of the state today." "I am particularly happy to note that our state continues its dominance as an attractive destination for the investor community despite the impact of COVID-19 across the world. The projects being taken up for ground-breaking and inauguration today are in broad-based sectors including cement manufacturing, renewable energy, seafood processing, IT, ITES and others. These projects will create more than 7,000 employment opportunities in the state," he added.

The other dignitaries present in the ceremony were, Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries among others. The projects that were inaugurated are:

- Ramco Cement Limited's cement grinding plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur. - Aditya Birla Renewables Limited's solar power plant at Bijepur in Bargarh at a capacity of 25 KW.

The projects for which ground-breaking was done are: - Rungta Mines Limited's new unit for expansion of its Integrated Steel Plant project from 0.9 MTPA to 2.85 MTPA capacity at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal.

- Shyam Metalics and Energy limited's new unit for expansion of its Pellet plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacity at Pandloi, Sambalpur. - UBN Software solution's software development centre at SEZ Infovalley, Khorda.

- B-One Business House Pvt. Limited's new Sea Food Processing unit at Deras, Khorda. - Swosti Ecowares Limited's Bio-degradable table wares disposal manufacturing unit at Growth Centre, Phase II, Balangir.

- Baidyabooti Pharmacy's Ayurvedic Products & Cosmetics manufacturing unit at Chhatabar, Khordha. - Mehan Industries Limited's Coir Mattress & Foam manufacturing unit at Chhatabar, Khordha.

- Diversified Energy Solution Limited's Non-autoclave, lightweight cellular concrete bricks and slabs unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack. - Swagath Urethane Pvt. Limited's Polyurethane Elastomer manufacturing unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack.

- Omm Eco Build Tech's Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks manufacturing unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack. (ANI)