Manipur: Handloom business owners resume production due to availability of raw material

The raw material for handloom production is now available in Manipur market giving relief to local handloom business owners who have resumed their business and are also selling products using mobile phones.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:00 IST
A handloom shop in Imphal, Manipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Laishram Shakhitombi, who runs handloom business, said they had been facing severe difficulties due to restrictions owing to COVID-19. "After the lockdown was imposed, it was hard to procure raw materials. It was very difficult and severely affected us," Sakhitombi said.

"Now, the handloom business has started regaining pace slowly. And we are able to purchase yarns as well as able to weave clothes. We are getting orders on mobile phones and are also able to market our finished products," she added. Shakhitombi has been running family handloom business that started in 1996. (ANI)

