Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM launches 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students studying in government schools.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:06 IST
Andhra CM launches 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students in govt schools
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the launch of the scheme on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students studying in government schools. "Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched yet another ambitious scheme for students studying in Government schools. Putting an end to the earlier practice of delay and erratic supply of textbooks, school uniforms, and other essentials, this scheme aims to improve government schools' quality and enrolments. The school kits will bring relief to the parents and save the new academic year expenditure, motivating them to send their children to school and continue their education," a statement from Andhra Pradesh government read.

"Under this scheme, 42,34,222 kits will be distributed to Government school students studying from class 1 to 10 standard. These kits will be distributed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore. The kit consists of three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed textbooks, notebooks, a belt, and a school bag," it said. According to the statement, apart from distributing the kits, the Government has also embarked on the Nadu-Nedu initiative to provide ten necessary facilities in all the schools before the academic year begins. The facilities include basic infrastructures such as blackboards, fans, compound walls, and other furniture to give a new look to the Government schools.

Speaking on occasion, the Chief Minister said, "This Government aims to protect every child's education and provide the best education system to all. This scheme is another step towards increasing government schools' enrollment rate and bringing down the dropout rate. Under this revolutionary step taken, starting from Anganwadi to higher education, this Government aims to provide better education to the poor." "We are changing the face of public schools day by day under Nadu-Nedu. Our main goal is to provide nutritious food and clean water in all schools. Close to 44 lakh students studying in government schools will receive these kits by November 2. Around 8 major schemes have been implemented to change the lives of the poor. Under the 'Amma Vodi' scheme, we are also providing Rs 15,000 to mothers to help educate their children in the state this year," he said.

"There was full transparency in the purchase of material that has undergone reverse tendering and e-procurement to ensure no scope for corruption. Due to the pandemic situation, strict norms will be followed during the distribution of kits to parents," the statement read. "In its guidelines, the school education department set out instructions that say that only 50 parents will be given kits in a day to prevent crowding. Biometric will be taken with super-abundant precautions like using hand sanitizers in the process. Wearing of masks and cleaning hands with sanitizers during the entire process is mandatory," the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Motorsports powers through second stage of Andalucia Rally

Hero MotoSports Team continued its run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Thursday with mixed results in the second stage. Sebastian Buhler impressed with his consistent performance and finished the day at the 13th place.Joaquim Rodrigues, ...

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the age...

UN refugee agency condemns ‘brutal and callous’ killings in Burkina Faso

The 25 people all men were part of a group of 46 people, who were returning to their homes from the town of Pissila, hoping for improved security there. A twenty-sixth person, also a man, was seriously injured and left for dead by the att...

Tennis-Solid Kenin beats Kvitova to reach final in Paris

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin marched into her second Grand Slam final of the year with a commanding 6-4 7-5 victory against Czech Petra Kvitova at the French Open on Thursday. The Australian Open champion, who will face Polish teenager ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020