Andhra CM launches 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students studying in government schools. "Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched yet another ambitious scheme for students studying in Government schools. Putting an end to the earlier practice of delay and erratic supply of textbooks, school uniforms, and other essentials, this scheme aims to improve government schools' quality and enrolments. The school kits will bring relief to the parents and save the new academic year expenditure, motivating them to send their children to school and continue their education," a statement from Andhra Pradesh government read.

"Under this scheme, 42,34,222 kits will be distributed to Government school students studying from class 1 to 10 standard. These kits will be distributed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore. The kit consists of three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed textbooks, notebooks, a belt, and a school bag," it said. According to the statement, apart from distributing the kits, the Government has also embarked on the Nadu-Nedu initiative to provide ten necessary facilities in all the schools before the academic year begins. The facilities include basic infrastructures such as blackboards, fans, compound walls, and other furniture to give a new look to the Government schools.

Speaking on occasion, the Chief Minister said, "This Government aims to protect every child's education and provide the best education system to all. This scheme is another step towards increasing government schools' enrollment rate and bringing down the dropout rate. Under this revolutionary step taken, starting from Anganwadi to higher education, this Government aims to provide better education to the poor." "We are changing the face of public schools day by day under Nadu-Nedu. Our main goal is to provide nutritious food and clean water in all schools. Close to 44 lakh students studying in government schools will receive these kits by November 2. Around 8 major schemes have been implemented to change the lives of the poor. Under the 'Amma Vodi' scheme, we are also providing Rs 15,000 to mothers to help educate their children in the state this year," he said.

"There was full transparency in the purchase of material that has undergone reverse tendering and e-procurement to ensure no scope for corruption. Due to the pandemic situation, strict norms will be followed during the distribution of kits to parents," the statement read. "In its guidelines, the school education department set out instructions that say that only 50 parents will be given kits in a day to prevent crowding. Biometric will be taken with super-abundant precautions like using hand sanitizers in the process. Wearing of masks and cleaning hands with sanitizers during the entire process is mandatory," the statement added. (ANI)