Started my career with Paswan Ji: Tejashwi on leader's demise

Expressing grief over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav recalled the time he started his political career with the departed leader. Yadav said I started my political career with Paswan Ji and did many election campaigns as RJD and LJP were in alliance.

"Today, Chirag Paswan needed RamVilasPaswan ji the most when he passed away. Our deep condolences to his family, we are standing with them. I started my political career with Paswan ji, did many election campaigns as RJD & LJP were in alliance in 2010," Yadav told ANI. Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday following an illness.

He was 74. Chirag Paswan, MP, paid condolences to his father. Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

He had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital. Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)